StockMarketWire.com - Marketing giant WPP raised its full-year outlook after reporting higher third-quarter revenue as demand for marketing continued to increase, particularly in digital media and ecommerce services.
For 2021, like-for-like revenue less pass-through costs growth was now expected in the range of 11.5% to 12.0%, up from 9-to-10% growth previously.
Revenue in the third quarter was up 9.1% at £3.2 billion, while revenue less pass-through costs in the third quarter was up 9.9% year-on-year to £2.6 billion.
The company bought £448 million of its shares year-to-date, and expected to complete the £600 million buyback programme by year end.
'Our strength in media combined with our focus on digital, commerce and data is delivering very positive momentum in the business,' the company said.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
