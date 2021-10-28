StockMarketWire.com - Chemicals company Synthomer said it had agreed to acquire the Adhesive Resins business of Eastman Chemical Company for $1 billion.
Adhesive Technologies' positioning, and technology with a focus on attractive end markets such as hygiene, packaging and high performance tyre additives were 'highly complementary to our existing business,' Synthomer said.
The acquisition was expected to deliver double digit EPS accretion from the first year, the company said.
A shareholder meeting would be called in November to back the acquisition, with completion of the deal, if approved, expected to be completed in Q1 2022.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Shares Magazine
Shares is the leading weekly publication for retail investors. It is packed with investment ideas, news and educational material to help build and run portfolios and get more from your money.
Investor Events
Shares puts on free Investor Events throughout the year across the country. They provide an opportunity for investors to learn more about companies on the stock market and hear from a range of investment experts including fund managers and Shares journalists.