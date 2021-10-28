StockMarketWire.com - Defence company Meggitt warned on profit owing to supply chain disruptions and softer backdrop in the defence industry.

For the full year, underlying operating profit was expected to be in a range of £170 million to £190 million and revenue to be 4% lower than 2020 levels.

The effects of the supply chain disruption [...] combined with lower defence revenue, have constrained group profitability,' the company said.

The gloomy guidance arrived alongside a Q3 trading update showing revenue was up 5% year-on-year.

The company said its recommended offer by Parker-Hannifin was approved by shareholders on 21 September 2021.



