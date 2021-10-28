StockMarketWire.com - Premium drinks group C&C swung to a first-half profit as easing of on-trade restrictions bolstered performance.
For the six months ended 31 August 2021, pre-tax profit was €7.1 million compared with a loss of €25.4 million year-on-year as revenue increased 65.0% to €657.3 million.
The jump in revenue reflected 'the progressive reopening of the hospitality sector during the latter months of the first half,' the company said.
Looking ahead, the company said it expected to deliver FY2022 operating profit in the range of €50 million to €55 million.
