StockMarketWire.com - Evraz reported a rise in quarterly steel production, but lower sales in the third quarter of the year, owing to a slowdown in its Russian operations.
For the third quarter of 2021, Crude steel output edged up by 1.0% sequentially, but sales fell 8.2%.
The fall in sales was blamed on a slowdown of Russian construction products market accompanied by lower sales of railway and semi-finished products because of 'logistics restrictions on the route and detentions in ports amid inclement weather,' the company said.
This was, however, partly offset by better performance quarter over quarter of EVRAZ North America.
Raw coking coal production fell by 2.3% quarter on quarter, while coking coal concentrate production decreased by 1.8%.
External sales of iron ore products decreased by 10.1% quarter on quarter, driven by the partial shift of sales to Q4 2021, while external sales of vanadium products fell by 11.8%.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
