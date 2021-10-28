StockMarketWire.com - Telecommunications infrastructure company Helios Towers reported a rise in adjusted core earnings, driven by a jump in tenancy growth amid rising demand from mobile operators.
For the none months to 30 September 2021, adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation, or EBITDA, rose 5% to $175 million year-on-yea as revenue improved 6% to £326.8 million.
Sites increased by 1,543 year-on-year to 8,765 sites and tenancies increased by 2,691 year-on-year to 17,773 tenants.
The company said it had begun forward purchasing materials for rollout in 2022 supported by the strong tenancy pipeline. Consequently, capex in its five markets was anticipated to increase by approximately US$30 million to a range of US$140 million - US$170 million.
