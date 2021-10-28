StockMarketWire.com - Telecommunications and mobile money services Airtel Africa reported higher first-half revenue as revenue increase by a fifth amid ongoing customer growth.

Pre-tax profit was 101.8% to $567 million year-on-year as revenue increased 27.6% to $2.27 billion.

The customer base grew by 5.4% to 122.7 million, with increased penetration across mobile data, and mobile money services

An interim dividend of 2 cents per share was declared, up from 1.5 cents last year.




