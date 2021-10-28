StockMarketWire.com - Restaurants and pub restaurants operator Restaurant Group said it had appointed Ken Hanna as its new chairman.
Hanna would would take on the role of Chairman from 1st January 2022, and replaces Debbie Hewitt MBE who is set to stand down at the end of the year to pursue her new role as Chairman of The English Football Association.
Hanna's executive career has included the roles of CFO of Avis Europe plc, CFO of United Distillers plc, CFO of Sygen International plc, CFO and CEO of Dalgety plc and CFO of Cadbury plc.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Shares Magazine
Shares is the leading weekly publication for retail investors. It is packed with investment ideas, news and educational material to help build and run portfolios and get more from your money.
Investor Events
Shares puts on free Investor Events throughout the year across the country. They provide an opportunity for investors to learn more about companies on the stock market and hear from a range of investment experts including fund managers and Shares journalists.