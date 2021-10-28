StockMarketWire.com - Filtronic said performance in the opening months of its new fiscal year was in line with expectations amid a 'healthy improvement' on the prior year.
'The pandemic made new customer acquisition more challenging but with the easing of travel restrictions, the group has exhibited at several industry trade events in the last two months and is in advanced discussions to further expand the indirect channels to market in both Europe and the USA,' the company said.
The company said it remains 'confident' of delivering results for the full year in line with market expectations.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Shares Magazine
Shares is the leading weekly publication for retail investors. It is packed with investment ideas, news and educational material to help build and run portfolios and get more from your money.
Investor Events
Shares puts on free Investor Events throughout the year across the country. They provide an opportunity for investors to learn more about companies on the stock market and hear from a range of investment experts including fund managers and Shares journalists.