StockMarketWire.com -

CA

01/11/2021 13:30 manufacturing PMI


CH

01/11/2021 08:30 procure.ch PMI
02/11/2021 07:30 CPI
02/11/2021 07:30 retail sales


CN

01/11/2021 03:15 manufacturing PMI
03/11/2021 03:15 services PMI


DE

02/11/2021 08:55 manufacturing PMI


ES

02/11/2021 08:15 manufacturing PMI
03/11/2021 08:00 unemployment


EU

02/11/2021 09:00 eurozone manufacturing PMI
03/11/2021 10:00 unemployment


FR

02/11/2021 08:50 manufacturing PMI


IE

01/11/2021 01:01 manufacturing PMI
03/11/2021 01:01 services PMI
03/11/2021 11:00 unemployment


IT

02/11/2021 08:45 manufacturing PMI
03/11/2021 09:00 unemployment


JP

01/11/2021 00:30 manufacturing PMI
01/11/2021 05:00 Auto sales
01/11/2021 23:50 BoJ meeting minutes


UK

01/11/2021 09:30 manufacturing PMI
03/11/2021 07:00 Nationwide house price index
03/11/2021 09:30 services PMI


US

01/11/2021 13:45 manufacturing PMI
01/11/2021 14:00 construction spending
02/11/2021 20:30 API weekly statistical bulletin
03/11/2021 12:15 ADP national employment report
03/11/2021 13:45 IHS Markit services PMI
03/11/2021 14:00 ISM services PMI
03/11/2021 14:30 EIA weekly petroleum status report
03/11/2021 18:00 Federal Reserve interest rate decision

Story provided by StockMarketWire.com