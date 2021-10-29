CA
01/11/2021 13:30 manufacturing PMI
CH
01/11/2021 08:30 procure.ch PMI
02/11/2021 07:30 CPI
02/11/2021 07:30 retail sales
CN
01/11/2021 03:15 manufacturing PMI
03/11/2021 03:15 services PMI
DE
02/11/2021 08:55 manufacturing PMI
ES
02/11/2021 08:15 manufacturing PMI
03/11/2021 08:00 unemployment
EU
02/11/2021 09:00 eurozone manufacturing PMI
03/11/2021 10:00 unemployment
FR
02/11/2021 08:50 manufacturing PMI
IE
01/11/2021 01:01 manufacturing PMI
03/11/2021 01:01 services PMI
03/11/2021 11:00 unemployment
IT
02/11/2021 08:45 manufacturing PMI
03/11/2021 09:00 unemployment
JP
01/11/2021 00:30 manufacturing PMI
01/11/2021 05:00 Auto sales
01/11/2021 23:50 BoJ meeting minutes
UK
01/11/2021 09:30 manufacturing PMI
03/11/2021 07:00 Nationwide house price index
03/11/2021 09:30 services PMI
US
01/11/2021 13:45 manufacturing PMI
01/11/2021 14:00 construction spending
02/11/2021 20:30 API weekly statistical bulletin
03/11/2021 12:15 ADP national employment report
03/11/2021 13:45 IHS Markit services PMI
03/11/2021 14:00 ISM services PMI
03/11/2021 14:30 EIA weekly petroleum status report
03/11/2021 18:00 Federal Reserve interest rate decision
