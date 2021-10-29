StockMarketWire.com - Technology company Computacenter said it remained on track to report record full-year profit as performance in the third quarter was 'marginally above' expectations.
The company said it was 'very comfortable with its current expectations for the full year ending 31 December 2021 which are on track to deliver record revenue, profits and earnings per share.'
The Technology Sourcing backlog was at record levels, driven by strong underlying demand, vendor product supply constraints and customers placing advance orders to mitigate the risk of product shortages, the company said.
'The product supply shortages are not as severe as some market predictions, but are affecting the timing of revenue bookings, and increasing inventory levels, as we wait for components to complete orders,' it added.
'Without these constraints our expected record performance would be even stronger.' The pre-close trading update is expected to be published on Monday 24 January 2022.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
