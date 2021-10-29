StockMarketWire.com - Food business Hilton Food said trading from 19 July to date, was in line with board's expectations, driven by growth in Australia and Asia Pacific.
In Australia, where the company operates as a unified business, the tightening of restrictions in Victoria and NSW states during the quarter led to 'increased home consumption and strong volume growth from our business, with the Queensland facility having been fully rolled-out,' the company said.
The New Zealand facility, meanwhile, opened in the first week of July and volume had continued to increase during the quarter.
In Europe, overall regional revenue, as expected, was relatively flat for the quarter, reflecting the increase in the number of consumers eating out following the re-opening of food service, it added. In a separate statement, Hilton Food said it had acquired Fairfax Meadow Europe, a meat supplier to the UK foodservice sector from Argent, for £23.8 million
The acquisition of Fairfax Meadow would 'improve access for Hilton to the out-of-home channel, harnessing existing partnerships and contributing to further sustainable growth for the business.'
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
