StockMarketWire.com - Managed IT services company SysGroup said it expected core earnings to fall in the first half of the year, but still meet expectations.

Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation, or EBITDA, was expected to fall to £1.34 million, in line with management's expectations, from £1.41 million last year.

Revenue was expected to slide 15.8% to £7.58 million as customers continued to 'defer and curtail expenditure decisions as a result of the pandemic,' the company said.

'The board remains confident that adjusted EBITDA for the current financial year will be in line with its expectations,' it added.




Story provided by StockMarketWire.com