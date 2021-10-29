StockMarketWire.com - Cyba, the London Stock Exchange special purpose acquisition company, reported a wider first-half losses, and said its acquisition target Narf Industries had a won a new contract.
For the six months to 30 June 2021, the company reported a loss of £849,000, wider than the £735,000 loss last year.
'The majority of this comprises the expenditure relating to the admission of the company onto the Main market of the London Stock Exchange in March of this year,' the company said.
The company's near-term goal remains focused on completing the Narf transaction, which would take the latter public on the London Stock Exchange.
CYBA also announced that its acquisition target Narf Industries LLC and Narf Industries PR LLC had won another contract for the United States Department of Defense.
Narf had begun the R&D phase and expects the effort to result in additional cyber security software and intellectual property in which it would have a proprietary interest.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
