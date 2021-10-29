StockMarketWire.com - Real estate company Grit Real Estate Income reported a fall in annual earnings, driven by decrease in the value of its property portfolio.

For the financial year ended 30 June 2021, EPRA net reinstatement value per share fell 12.6% to $1.024, while portfolio net operating income was up 3.5% to $55.3 million.

The company blamed the fall in earnings on a decrease in the value its retail and VDE Housing Estate assets and increased impairment charges.

Contractual rental collections rose 3.9% to 92.5%, and loan-to-value improved to 5.31% from 50.2%.

Dividends per share declared for the year ended 30 June 2021 was US$1.50 cps, down from US$5.25cps.










Story provided by StockMarketWire.com