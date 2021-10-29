StockMarketWire.com - Oil and gas production company Zenith Energy announced that a flow rate of 124 barrels of oil per day had been recorded from well Robbana-1 well in Tunisia, following the completion of a successful workover.
The company expects a rate of production of approximately 100 barrels of oil per day, or BOPD, to be achieved in the near-term once well production was optimised.
This would represent a 500% increase in production from ROB-1 over the previous daily production rate of 20 BOPD that had been recorded since the last workover performed in 2012.
'Zenith's operational team is already defining the next steps for drilling well ROB-3, as previously announced on June 10, 2021, and we look forward to delivering further positive news on our progress in due course,' the company said.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
