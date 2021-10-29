StockMarketWire.com - Marine technology group OTAQ said it had one of its contracted customers had given the required notice to terminate the two-year agreement ending in April 2022.
OTAQ had participated in a trial programme in the Moray Firth as the only acoustic deterrent devices manufacturer working on this project.
The trial phase of this programme has now concluded, and the data collected is being processed with an expectation of results before the end of 2021.
The Board believes that this processed data will support and better inform the EPS (European Protected Species) licensing process required to enable the future operation of ADDs within Scottish waters.
