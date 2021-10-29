StockMarketWire.com - Venture capital company Arix Bioscience said it had priced its initial public offering of 5.4 million shares at a price of $14.00 per share for aggregate gross proceeds of $75.6 million.
Aura also granted the underwriters an option for a period of 30 days to purchase up to 810,000 additional shares of common stock.
Aura's common stock was expected to begin trading on the Nasdaq Global Market on 29 October 2021 under the ticker symbol "AURA".
The IPO resulted in a £3.7 million, or 2.8p per share, increase in the value of Arix's existing holding in Aura, which was valued at £11.7 million at 30 June 2021.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
