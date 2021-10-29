StockMarketWire.com - Superyacht maintenance and supply company GYG said that Harwood Capital had walked away from plans to make an offer for the company.
Following collaborative discussions throughout the due diligence process, GYG said it agreed with Harwood's decision that now was 'not the appropriate time to progress a potential offer.'
GYG reiterated that the resolution of the Nobiskrug shipyard administration remained a key determinant of the outturn for the current year.
The company said it was close to reaching contractual resolution on the major refit project and in advanced discussions on the two new build projects.
'Once this process is complete, the Board will be in a position to provide a comprehensive update on the 2021 outlook,' it added.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
