CA
05/11/2021 12:30 labour force survey
CH
02/11/2021 07:30 retail sales
02/11/2021 07:30 CPI
CN
03/11/2021 03:15 services PMI
DE
02/11/2021 08:55 manufacturing PMI
04/11/2021 07:00 manufacturing turnover
04/11/2021 07:00 manufacturing orders
04/11/2021 08:55 services PMI
05/11/2021 07:00 industrial production index
ES
02/11/2021 08:15 manufacturing PMI
03/11/2021 08:00 unemployment
04/11/2021 08:15 services PMI
05/11/2021 08:00 industrial production
EU
02/11/2021 09:00 eurozone manufacturing PMI
03/11/2021 10:00 unemployment
04/11/2021 09:00 eurozone services PMI
04/11/2021 10:00 PPI
05/11/2021 10:00 retail trade
FR
02/11/2021 08:50 manufacturing PMI
04/11/2021 08:50 services PMI
05/11/2021 07:45 industrial production index
05/11/2021 07:45 flash estimate of job creation
IE
03/11/2021 01:01 services PMI
03/11/2021 11:00 unemployment
05/11/2021 11:00 live register
IT
02/11/2021 08:45 manufacturing PMI
03/11/2021 09:00 unemployment
04/11/2021 08:45 services PMI
05/11/2021 09:00 retail sales
JP
04/11/2021 00:30 services PMI
UK
03/11/2021 07:00 Nationwide house price index
03/11/2021 09:30 services PMI
04/11/2021 09:00 SMMT registration figures
04/11/2021 09:30 construction PMI
04/11/2021 12:00 BoE quarterly Monetary Policy Report
04/11/2021 12:00 BoE interest rate decision
05/11/2021 00:01 BRC- Sensormatic IQ footfall monitor
05/11/2021 07:00 Halifax house price index
US
02/11/2021 20:30 API weekly statistical bulletin
03/11/2021 12:15 ADP national employment report
03/11/2021 13:45 IHS Markit services PMI
03/11/2021 14:00 ISM services PMI
03/11/2021 14:30 EIA weekly petroleum status report
03/11/2021 18:00 Federal Reserve interest rate decision
04/11/2021 12:30 initial jobess claims
04/11/2021 12:30 international trade in goods & services
05/11/2021 12:30 monthly jobs report
