Interim Result
02/11/2021 Flutter Entertainment PLC (FLTR)
02/11/2021 Fd Technologies Public Limited Company (FDP)
02/11/2021 Standard Chartered PLC (STAN)
02/11/2021 BP PLC (BP.)
03/11/2021 Vaalco Energy Inc (EGY)
03/11/2021 Smurfit Kappa Group PLC (SKG)
03/11/2021 Trainline PLC (TRN)
03/11/2021 Coca-Cola Hbc AG (CCH)
03/11/2021 Esken Limited (ESKN)
03/11/2021 Braemar Shipping Services PLC (BMS)
03/11/2021 AIB Group Plc (AIBG)
04/11/2021 Sainsbury (J) PLC (SBRY)
04/11/2021 Bt Group PLC (BT.A)
04/11/2021 Smith & Nephew PLC (SN.)
04/11/2021 Derwent London PLC (DLN)
04/11/2021 Electrocomponents PLC (ECM)
04/11/2021 Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings PLC (AML)
04/11/2021 Wizz Air Holdings PLC (WIZZ)
05/11/2021 International Consolidated Airlines Group S.A. (IAG)
08/11/2021 Cake Box Holdings PLC (CBOX)
08/11/2021 Sirius Real Estate LD (SRE)
08/11/2021 Argentex Group PLC (AGFX)
09/11/2021 Warehouse Reit PLC (WHR)
09/11/2021 Watches Of Switzerland Group PLC (WOSG)
09/11/2021 Renewi PLC (RWI)
09/11/2021 Oxford Instruments PLC (OXIG)
09/11/2021 Dcc PLC (DCC)
09/11/2021 Aveva Group PLC (AVV)
Final Result
02/11/2021 Oncimmune Holdings PLC (ONC)
02/11/2021 Beximco Pharmaceuticals Ltd (BXP)
02/11/2021 Up Global Sourcing Holdings PLC (UPGS)
03/11/2021 Nanoco Group PLC (NANO)
04/11/2021 Gattaca PLC (GATC)
04/11/2021 Smiths News PLC (SNWS)
08/11/2021 Dx (Group) PLC (DX.)
08/11/2021 Kosmos Energy Ltd (KOS)
09/11/2021 Genedrive PLC (GDR)
09/11/2021 Associated British Foods PLC (ABF)
AGM / EGM
02/11/2021 Hiscox LTD (HSX)
02/11/2021 Iwg PLC (IWG)
02/11/2021 Jpmorgan Mid Capital Investment Trust PLC (JMF)
02/11/2021 Up Global Sourcing Holdings PLC (UPGS)
02/11/2021 Murray Income Trust PLC (MUT)
02/11/2021 Fd Technologies Public Limited Company (FDP)
02/11/2021 Standard Chartered PLC (STAN)
02/11/2021 BP PLC (BP.)
03/11/2021 Itm Power PLC (ITM)
03/11/2021 Smurfit Kappa Group PLC (SKG)
03/11/2021 Wilmington Group PLC (WIL)
03/11/2021 Manchester & London Investment Trust PLC (MNL)
03/11/2021 AIB Group Plc (AIBG)
03/11/2021 Trainline PLC (TRN)
03/11/2021 Coca-Cola Hbc AG (CCH)
03/11/2021 Esken Limited (ESKN)
03/11/2021 Cls Holdings PLC (CLI)
03/11/2021 Next PLC (NXT)
04/11/2021 Ncc Group PLC (NCC)
04/11/2021 (TNT)
04/11/2021 Induction Healthcare Group PLC (INHC)
04/11/2021 Jpmorgan Emerging Markets Investment Trust PLC (JMG)
04/11/2021 Argos Resources Limited (ARG)
04/11/2021 Capital Metals PLC (CMET)
05/11/2021 Go-Ahead Group PLC (GOG)
05/11/2021 Hochschild Mining PLC (HOC)
08/11/2021 B&M European Value Retail S.A. (BME)
09/11/2021 Ironveld PLC (IRON)
09/11/2021 Aberdeen New Thai Investment Trust PLC (ANW)
09/11/2021 Mid-Wynd International Investment Trust PLC (MWY)
Trading Statement
02/11/2021 Iwg PLC (IWG)
02/11/2021 Hiscox LTD (HSX)
02/11/2021 Tp Icap Group PLC (TCAP)
03/11/2021 International Personal Finance PLC (IPF)
03/11/2021 Next PLC (NXT)
03/11/2021 Ibstock PLC (IBST)
03/11/2021 Cls Holdings PLC (CLI)
03/11/2021 Creston PLC (CRE)
03/11/2021 Coca-Cola Hbc AG (CCH)
04/11/2021 Superdry PLC (SDRY)
04/11/2021 Ti Fluid Systems PLC (TIFS)
04/11/2021 Howden Joinery Group PLC (HWDN)
04/11/2021 Lancashire Holdings Limited (LRE)
04/11/2021 Imi PLC (IMI)
04/11/2021 Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (HIK)
05/11/2021 Beazley PLC (BEZ)
09/11/2021 Alfa Financial Software Holdings PLC (ALFA)
09/11/2021 Coca-cola European Partners Plc (CCEP)
09/11/2021 Meggitt PLC (MGGT)
09/11/2021 Direct Line Insurance Group PLC (DLG)
09/11/2021 Persimmon PLC (PSN)
Ex-Dividend
03/11/2021 Mattioli Woods PLC (MTW)
04/11/2021 Starwood European Real Estate Finance Limited (SWEF)
04/11/2021 Synthomer PLC (SYNT)
04/11/2021 Aberdeen New Thai Investment Trust PLC (ANW)
04/11/2021 Ideagen PLC (IDEA)
04/11/2021 M&G Credit Income Investment Trust PLC (MGCI)
04/11/2021 New Star Investment Trust PLC (NSI)
04/11/2021 Sthree PLC (STEM)
04/11/2021 Schroder Japan Growth Fund PLC (SJG)
04/11/2021 Ricardo PLC (RCDO)
04/11/2021 Picton Property Income LD (PCTN)
04/11/2021 Invesco Asia Trust PLC (IAT)
04/11/2021 Henderson International Income Trust PLC (HINT)
04/11/2021 Unilever PLC (ULVR)
04/11/2021 Bloomsbury Publishing PLC (BMY)
04/11/2021 Balfour Beatty PLC (BBY)
04/11/2021 Ashmore Group PLC (ASHM)
04/11/2021 Dunedin Income Growth Investment Trust PLC (DIG)
04/11/2021 Edinburgh Investment Trust PLC (EDIN)
04/11/2021 Contourglobal PLC (GLO)
04/11/2021 Hilton Food Group PLC (HFG)
04/11/2021 Emis Group PLC (EMIS)
05/11/2021 Weir Group PLC (WEIR)
05/11/2021 Twentyfour Income Fund Limited (TFIF)
05/11/2021 Travis Perkins PLC (TPK)
05/11/2021 Stv Group PLC (STVG)
05/11/2021 Tp Icap Group PLC (TCAP)
05/11/2021 Jpmorgan Multi-Asset Growth & Income PLC (MATE)
05/11/2021 Brooks Macdonald Group PLC (BRK)
05/11/2021 Bodycote PLC (BOY)
05/11/2021 Bmo UK High Income Trust PLC (BHI)
05/11/2021 Games Workshop Group PLC (GAW)
05/11/2021 Jpmorgan Russian Securities PLC (JRS)
05/11/2021 M.P. Evans Group PLC (MPE)
05/11/2021 Medica Group PLC (MGP)
05/11/2021 Securities Trust Of Scotland PLC (STS)
