StockMarketWire.com - Pharmaceutical giant AstraZeneca agreed to transfer its global rights to Eklira, known as Tudorza in the US, and Duaklir to Covis Pharma for $270 million.
Both medicines were delivered via the Genuair device and used for the treatment of patients with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, the company said.
Under the terms of the deal, Covis Pharma would also cover certain ongoing development costs related to the medicines.
In 2020, Eklira and Duaklir generated AstraZeneca revenue of $143 million in the countries covered by this agreement.
The transaction was expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2021, subject to customary closing conditions and regulatory clearances.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
