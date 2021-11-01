StockMarketWire.com - Property development company Land Securities said it had reached an agreement to acquire for U+I made for £190 million, or 149 pence per share.
The offer represented a 73% to the closing price of 86 pence per share on 29 October.
U+I recommended unanimously its shareholders vote in favour of the deal.
'The acquisition would add core regeneration assets to Landsec's development pipeline, which Landsec believes it can help realise through the strength of its balance sheet, accelerating the delivery of Landsec's "Urban opportunities" strategic pillar,' said Land Securities.
'U+I provides access to a significant pipeline of mixed-use development schemes...,' it added.
