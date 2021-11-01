StockMarketWire.com - Barclay' Jes Staley stepped down chief executive following the UK Financial Conduct Authority's investigations into his relationship with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.
'In view of those conclusions, and Staley's intention to contest them, the board and Staley have agreed that he will step down from his role as chief executive and as a director of Barclays,' the company said.
Stanley would be replaced by C.S. Venkatakrishnan, subject to regulatory approval.
Prior to his appointment as CEO, Venkat served as Head of Global Markets and Co-President of Barclays Bank PLC from October 2020 and Group Chief Risk Officer from 2016 to 2020.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
