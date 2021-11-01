StockMarketWire.com - Facilities management company Mitie said it had acquired Rock Power Connections, an independent connections provider, for up to £14.5 million.
Rock has nationwide coverage and specialises in the design and installation of new high voltage electricity supplies, the renewal of industrial and commercial customers' electrical assets up to 132kV, and the EV charging installation for non-residential blue-chip customers.
'The acquisition of Rock will allow Mitie to capture a greater share of the fast growing High Voltage electric vehicle charging market, and is in line with our strategy of investing in high growth, high return businesses within the energy space,' the company said.
Under the terms of the agreement, Mitie agreed to pay an initial payment of £10 million, with two deferred payments in aggregate of up to £4.5 million by the end of FY23, linked to stretching performance targets.
For the year ended 31 December 2020, Rock reported revenue of £7.4m and operating profit of £0.4m.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
