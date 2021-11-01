StockMarketWire.com - Footwear retailer Shoe Zone upgraded its outlook on profit as it will not be required set aside £1.5 million for a one-off pension contribution following a review.
Reported pre-tax profit was now expected to be in the range of £9.0 million to £10.0 million for the 52 weeks to 2 October 2021.
'Underlying trading has been better than expected and alongside the ongoing year-end review process, the company has concluded that it will not be required to recognise approximately £1.5 million of one off additional pension contributions within its income statement,' the company said.
'The company is still undergoing the audit review process and expects to announce final audited figures for the 52 weeks to 2 October 2021 in January 2022,' it added.
