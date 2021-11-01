StockMarketWire.com - Self-storage group Lok'nStore reported jump in annual profit amid higher occupancy and pricing.

For the year ended 31 July 2021, pre-tax profit jumped to £6.4 million from £4.7 million year-on-year as revenue rose 21.3% to £21.9 million.

Total occupied space was up 35.3% from 5.9% last year and pricing was up 8.7% year-on-year.

'Three stores are currently under construction opening early 2022, and four more are soon to commence. This pipeline of new stores delivers 38% more space and will add further momentum to sales and earnings growth,' the company said.


Story provided by StockMarketWire.com