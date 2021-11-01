StockMarketWire.com - Cybersecurity solutions company BrandShield Systems said it had won a contract from a 'major' international e-commerce platform.

Under the contract, the company would provide its anti-phishing and impersonation prevention solutions to detect, prevent and shut down fraudulent websites duplicating the client's site, and online activities impersonating the client to perform scams targeted at potential customers.

'To have secured a mandate with an e-commerce platform of this standing, is a significant endorsement for BrandShield and further reinforces the relevance of our solutions,' the company said.


Story provided by StockMarketWire.com