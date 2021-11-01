StockMarketWire.com - UK stocks opened higher Monday as investors continued to monitor the latest trading updates and news that Jes Staley had stepped down as Barclays chief executive.
At 09:57, the benchmark FTSE 100 index was up 0.54%, or 40 points, at 7,277.94.
Barclays fell 2% to 198.21 pence after Jes Staley stepped down chief executive following the UK Financial Conduct Authority's investigations into his relationship with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.
Ryanair Holdings said Monday it was mulling a move to delist from the London Stock Exchange and the budget airline reported narrower first-half losses amid an ongoing recovery in travel. Its shares were up 1.31% to €16.96.
For the six months ended 30 September, pre-tax losses narrowed to €99.9 million from €255.5 million year-on-year as revenue jumped 83% to €2.15 billion.
Pharmaceutical giant AstraZeneca rose 0.45% to £91.35 after agreeing to transfer its global rights to Eklira, known as Tudorza in the US, and Duaklir to Covis Pharma for $270 million.
Property development company Land Securities rose 0.8% to 692.40 pence after reaching an agreement to acquire for U+I made for £190 million, or 149 pence per share. U+I jumped 72% to 148.15 pence.
Brighton Pier rose 13.6% to 75 pence after swinging to an annual profit as the summer staycation boom following the lifting Covid-19 restrictions bolstered growth.
For the 52 weeks ended 27 June 2021, pre-tax profit was £4.2 million compared with a £10.2 million loss year-on-year, while revenue fell to £13.5 million from £22.6 million.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
