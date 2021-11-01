StockMarketWire.com - Ryanair said it was mulling a move to delist from the London Stock Exchange and the budget airline reported narrower first-half losses amid an ongoing recovery in travel.
'The migration away from the LSE is consistent with a general trend for trading in shares of EU corporates post Brexit and is, potentially, more acute for Ryanair as a result of the long-standing prohibition on non-EU citizens purchasing Ryanair's ordinary shares being extended to U.K. nationals following Brexit,' the company said.
For the six months ended 30 September, pre-tax losses narrowed to €99.9 million from €255.5 million year-on-year as revenue jumped 83% to €2.15 billion.
Looking ahead, the company said the outlook for pricing and yields for the winter of FY22 will be challenging.
'We believe that FY22 traffic has improved to just over 100m and (subject to winter fares) expect to record an FY22 loss of between €100m to €200m,' it added.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
