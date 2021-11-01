StockMarketWire.com - Crossword Cybersecurity (AIM:CCS) focuses on commercialisation of university research-based cyber security and risk management software and cyber security consulting.

The company works with research intensive European university partners to identify promising cyber security intellectual property (IP) from research that our industry partners tell us meet emerging real-world challenges.

The Shares and AJ Bell Media evening event webinar is an opportunity for senior board directors to make a presentation about their company and update existing & potential investors on their business plans Investors will have the chance to discover investment opportunities and get to know the companies better by asking questions online after the presentations



