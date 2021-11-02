Interim Result
03/11/2021 Vaalco Energy Inc (EGY)
03/11/2021 Coca-Cola Hbc AG (CCH)
03/11/2021 Trainline PLC (TRN)
03/11/2021 Taseko Mines Limited Com Shs Npv Di (TKO)
03/11/2021 Smurfit Kappa Group PLC (SKG)
03/11/2021 Braemar Shipping Services PLC (BMS)
03/11/2021 Esken Limited (ESKN)
03/11/2021 AIB Group Plc (AIBG)
04/11/2021 Derwent London PLC (DLN)
04/11/2021 Electrocomponents PLC (ECM)
04/11/2021 Sainsbury (J) PLC (SBRY)
04/11/2021 Wizz Air Holdings PLC (WIZZ)
04/11/2021 Smith & Nephew PLC (SN.)
04/11/2021 Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings PLC (AML)
04/11/2021 Bt Group PLC (BT.A)
05/11/2021 International Consolidated Airlines Group S.A. (IAG)
08/11/2021 Cake Box Holdings PLC (CBOX)
08/11/2021 Argentex Group PLC (AGFX)
08/11/2021 Sirius Real Estate LD (SRE)
09/11/2021 Warehouse Reit PLC (WHR)
09/11/2021 Oxford Instruments PLC (OXIG)
09/11/2021 Watches Of Switzerland Group PLC (WOSG)
09/11/2021 Aveva Group PLC (AVV)
09/11/2021 Dcc PLC (DCC)
09/11/2021 Renewi PLC (RWI)
10/11/2021 Halfords Group PLC (HFD)
10/11/2021 Picton Property Income LD (PCTN)
10/11/2021 Zoo Digital Group PLC (ZOO)
10/11/2021 Aveva Group PLC (AVV)
10/11/2021 Renold PLC (RNO)
11/11/2021 Syncona Limited (SYNC)
11/11/2021 Ted Baker PLC (TED)
11/11/2021 Urban Logistics Reit PLC (SHED)
11/11/2021 Qinetiq Group PLC (QQ.)
11/11/2021 Norcros PLC (NXR)
11/11/2021 Assura PLC (AGR)
11/11/2021 Mediclinic International PLC (MDC)
11/11/2021 3I Group PLC (III)
11/11/2021 Auto Trader Group PLC (AUTO)
11/11/2021 Endeavour Mining PLC (EDV)
11/11/2021 Burberry Group PLC (BRBY)
11/11/2021 Young & Co's Brewery PLC (YNGA)
11/11/2021 Volex PLC (VLX)
11/11/2021 Great Eastern Energy Corporation (GEEC)
11/11/2021 B&M European Value Retail S.A. (BME)
11/11/2021 Tremor International LTD (TRMR)
12/11/2021 Astrazeneca PLC (AZN)
12/11/2021 Castings PLC (CGS)
15/11/2021 Kainos Group PLC (KNOS)
15/11/2021 Totally PLC (TLY)
16/11/2021 Mckay Securities PLC (MCKS)
16/11/2021 Premier Foods PLC (PFD)
16/11/2021 Land Securities Group PLC (LAND)
17/11/2021 Workspace Group PLC (WKP)
17/11/2021 Cmc Markets PLC (CMCX)
17/11/2021 Speedy Hire PLC (SDY)
17/11/2021 Sse PLC (SSE)
17/11/2021 British Land Company PLC (BLND)
17/11/2021 Experian PLC (EXPN)
18/11/2021 Naked Wines PLC (WINE)
18/11/2021 Close Brothers Group PLC (CBG)
18/11/2021 Charles Stanley Group PLC (CAY)
18/11/2021 Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC (FSTA)
18/11/2021 Halma PLC (HLMA)
18/11/2021 National Grid PLC (NG.)
18/11/2021 Enteq Technologies PLC (NTQ)
18/11/2021 Royal Mail PLC (RMG)
18/11/2021 Tbc Bank Group PLC (TBCG)
18/11/2021 Mitie Group PLC (MTO)
18/11/2021 Londonmetric Property PLC (LMP)
19/11/2021 Great Portland Estates PLC (GPOR)
19/11/2021 Wincanton PLC (WIN)
22/11/2021 Polar Capital Holdings PLC (POLR)
Final Result
03/11/2021 Nanoco Group PLC (NANO)
04/11/2021 Smiths News PLC (SNWS)
04/11/2021 Gattaca PLC (GATC)
05/11/2021 River And Mercantile Group PLC (RIV)
08/11/2021 Dx (Group) PLC (DX.)
08/11/2021 Kosmos Energy Ltd (KOS)
09/11/2021 Associated British Foods PLC (ABF)
09/11/2021 Genedrive PLC (GDR)
10/11/2021 Tracsis PLC (TRCS)
11/11/2021 Wh Smith PLC (SMWH)
15/11/2021 Gfinity PLC (GFIN)
16/11/2021 Dotdigital Group PLC (DOTD)
16/11/2021 Revolution Bars Group PLC (RBG)
16/11/2021 Imperial Brands PLC (IMB)
17/11/2021 Sage Group PLC (SGE)
22/11/2021 Carr's Group PLC (CARR)
22/11/2021 Cerillion PLC (CER)
22/11/2021 Diploma PLC (DPLM)
AGM / EGM
03/11/2021 Manchester & London Investment Trust PLC (MNL)
03/11/2021 Cls Holdings PLC (CLI)
03/11/2021 Itm Power PLC (ITM)
03/11/2021 Hansard Global PLC (HSD)
03/11/2021 Esken Limited (ESKN)
03/11/2021 Next PLC (NXT)
03/11/2021 Coca-Cola Hbc AG (CCH)
03/11/2021 Trainline PLC (TRN)
03/11/2021 Smurfit Kappa Group PLC (SKG)
03/11/2021 Wilmington Group PLC (WIL)
03/11/2021 AIB Group Plc (AIBG)
04/11/2021 Jpmorgan Emerging Markets Investment Trust PLC (JMG)
04/11/2021 Induction Healthcare Group PLC (INHC)
04/11/2021 Argos Resources Limited (ARG)
04/11/2021 Capital Metals PLC (CMET)
04/11/2021 Provexis PLC (PXS)
04/11/2021 Ncc Group PLC (NCC)
04/11/2021 (TNT)
05/11/2021 Hochschild Mining PLC (HOC)
05/11/2021 Go-Ahead Group PLC (GOG)
08/11/2021 B&M European Value Retail S.A. (BME)
09/11/2021 Mid-Wynd International Investment Trust PLC (MWY)
09/11/2021 Ironveld PLC (IRON)
09/11/2021 Aberdeen New Thai Investment Trust PLC (ANW)
10/11/2021 European Opportunities Trust PLC (JEO)
10/11/2021 Thinksmart Limited (TSL)
10/11/2021 Thor Mining PLC (THR)
10/11/2021 Hays PLC (HAS)
10/11/2021 Newmark Security PLC (NWT)
10/11/2021 Pci-Pal PLC (PCIP)
12/11/2021 Urban Logistics Reit PLC (SHED)
12/11/2021 Redrow PLC (RDW)
12/11/2021 Dfs Furniture PLC (DFS)
12/11/2021 Intosol Holdings PLC (INTO)
12/11/2021 Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. (FOG)
12/11/2021 Galliford Try Holdings PLC (GFRD)
15/11/2021 Itm Power PLC (ITM)
15/11/2021 Mj Gleeson PLC (GLE)
16/11/2021 James Halstead PLC (JHD)
16/11/2021 New Star Investment Trust PLC (NSI)
16/11/2021 Craneware PLC (CRW)
16/11/2021 Dunelm Group PLC (DNLM)
17/11/2021 Celtic PLC (CCP)
17/11/2021 Caribbean Investment Holdings Limited (CIHL)
17/11/2021 Henderson Eurotrust PLC (HNE)
17/11/2021 Pacific Horizon Investment Trust PLC (PHI)
17/11/2021 Rainbow Rare Earths Ltd (RBW)
17/11/2021 Bmo Real Estate Investments Limited (BREI)
17/11/2021 Ncondezi Energy Limited (NCCL)
17/11/2021 Amte Power PLC (AMTE)
17/11/2021 Berkeley Energia Ltd (BKY)
17/11/2021 Smiths Group PLC (SMIN)
18/11/2021 Eagle Eye Solutions Group PLC (EYE)
18/11/2021 Fonix Mobile PLC (FNX)
18/11/2021 Panthera Resources PLC (PAT)
18/11/2021 Ironridge Resources Limited (IRR)
18/11/2021 Close Brothers Group PLC (CBG)
18/11/2021 Wetherspoon ( J.D.) PLC (JDW)
18/11/2021 Avast PLC (AVST)
18/11/2021 Thorpe (F.W.) PLC (TFW)
18/11/2021 Litigation Capital Management Limited (LIT)
18/11/2021 Finsbury Food Group PLC (FIF)
19/11/2021 Kier Group PLC (KIE)
19/11/2021 Eenergy Group PLC (EAAS)
19/11/2021 Diurnal Group PLC (DNL)
19/11/2021 KCR Residential Reit PLC (KCR)
19/11/2021 Blue Prism Group PLC (PRSM)
22/11/2021 Crystal Amber Fund Limited (CRS)
22/11/2021 Allergy Therapeutics PLC (AGY)
22/11/2021 Mila Resources Plc (MILA)
22/11/2021 Mountview Estates PLC (MTVW)
22/11/2021 Norish PLC (NSH)
Trading Statement
03/11/2021 Creston PLC (CRE)
03/11/2021 Ibstock PLC (IBST)
03/11/2021 Next PLC (NXT)
03/11/2021 Cls Holdings PLC (CLI)
03/11/2021 International Personal Finance PLC (IPF)
03/11/2021 Coca-Cola Hbc AG (CCH)
04/11/2021 Imi PLC (IMI)
04/11/2021 Howden Joinery Group PLC (HWDN)
04/11/2021 Superdry PLC (SDRY)
04/11/2021 Ti Fluid Systems PLC (TIFS)
04/11/2021 Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (HIK)
04/11/2021 Lancashire Holdings Limited (LRE)
04/11/2021 Genel Energy PLC (GENL)
05/11/2021 Beazley PLC (BEZ)
09/11/2021 Meggitt PLC (MGGT)
09/11/2021 Coca-cola European Partners Plc (CCEP)
09/11/2021 Direct Line Insurance Group PLC (DLG)
09/11/2021 Persimmon PLC (PSN)
09/11/2021 Alfa Financial Software Holdings PLC (ALFA)
10/11/2021 Vistry Group PLC (VTY)
10/11/2021 Itv PLC (ITV)
10/11/2021 Glanbia PLC (GLB)
10/11/2021 Grafton Group PLC (GFTU)
10/11/2021 Wetherspoon ( J.D.) PLC (JDW)
10/11/2021 S4 Capital PLC (SFOR)
11/11/2021 Taylor Wimpey PLC (TW.)
11/11/2021 Spirent Communications PLC (SPT)
11/11/2021 Regional Reit Limited (RGL)
11/11/2021 Aviva PLC (AV.)
11/11/2021 Vesuvius PLC (VSVS)
12/11/2021 Theworks.Co.UK PLC (WRKS)
12/11/2021 Redrow PLC (RDW)
15/11/2021 Mj Gleeson PLC (GLE)
17/11/2021 Safestore Holdings PLC (SAFE)
17/11/2021 Spirax-Sarco Engineering PLC (SPX)
22/11/2021 Centralnic Group PLC (CNIC)
Ex-Dividend
03/11/2021 Mattioli Woods PLC (MTW)
04/11/2021 Aberdeen New Thai Investment Trust PLC (ANW)
04/11/2021 Synthomer PLC (SYNT)
04/11/2021 Ideagen PLC (IDEA)
04/11/2021 Henderson International Income Trust PLC (HINT)
04/11/2021 Invesco Asia Trust PLC (IAT)
04/11/2021 M&G Credit Income Investment Trust PLC (MGCI)
04/11/2021 Starwood European Real Estate Finance Limited (SWEF)
04/11/2021 Schroder Japan Growth Fund PLC (SJG)
04/11/2021 Ricardo PLC (RCDO)
04/11/2021 Picton Property Income LD (PCTN)
04/11/2021 New Star Investment Trust PLC (NSI)
04/11/2021 Sthree PLC (STEM)
04/11/2021 Hilton Food Group PLC (HFG)
04/11/2021 Balfour Beatty PLC (BBY)
04/11/2021 Unilever PLC (ULVR)
04/11/2021 Bloomsbury Publishing PLC (BMY)
04/11/2021 Contourglobal PLC (GLO)
04/11/2021 Dunedin Income Growth Investment Trust PLC (DIG)
04/11/2021 Ashmore Group PLC (ASHM)
04/11/2021 Emis Group PLC (EMIS)
04/11/2021 Edinburgh Investment Trust PLC (EDIN)
05/11/2021 Weir Group PLC (WEIR)
05/11/2021 Securities Trust Of Scotland PLC (STS)
05/11/2021 Travis Perkins PLC (TPK)
05/11/2021 Tp Icap Group PLC (TCAP)
05/11/2021 Twentyfour Income Fund Limited (TFIF)
05/11/2021 Stv Group PLC (STVG)
05/11/2021 Jpmorgan Multi-Asset Growth & Income PLC (MATE)
05/11/2021 Bodycote PLC (BOY)
05/11/2021 Bmo UK High Income Trust PLC (BHI)
05/11/2021 Brooks Macdonald Group PLC (BRK)
05/11/2021 Games Workshop Group PLC (GAW)
05/11/2021 M.P. Evans Group PLC (MPE)
05/11/2021 Medica Group PLC (MGP)
05/11/2021 Jpmorgan Russian Securities PLC (JRS)
08/11/2021 Blackrock Latin American Investment Trust PLC (BRLA)
08/11/2021 Schroder European Real Estate Investment Trust PLC (SERE)
