StockMarketWire.com - Inter-dealer broker TP ICAP reported a 15% rise in third-quarter revenue, putting it on track to achieve flat underlying revenue growth for the full year.
Revenue for the three months through September increased to £447 million, up from £388 million year-on-year.
'TP ICAP capitalised on improved operating conditions during the third quarter compared with the same period last year, due to increased volatility and higher secondary trading volumes,' chief executive Nicolas Breteau said.
'This resulted in revenue growth across all our divisions, with particular strength in energy & commodities.'
'These favourable trends continued through October 2021 and we continue to anticipate full-year revenue for the group, excluding Liquidnet, to be broadly in line with 2020 on a constant currency basis.'
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Shares Magazine
Shares is the leading weekly publication for retail investors. It is packed with investment ideas, news and educational material to help build and run portfolios and get more from your money.
Investor Events
Shares puts on free Investor Events throughout the year across the country. They provide an opportunity for investors to learn more about companies on the stock market and hear from a range of investment experts including fund managers and Shares journalists.