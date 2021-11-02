StockMarketWire.com - German business park investor Sirius Real Estate said it had acquired an office and two business parks in Frankfurt, Erfurt and Essen, respectively, for a combined €45 million.

The acquisitions were made using proceeds of the company's €400 million corporate bond issuance in June.

The would add a further 44,000 square metres of primarily office and industrial space to its 1.5 million square metre portfolio.


