StockMarketWire.com - German business park investor Sirius Real Estate said it had acquired an office and two business parks in Frankfurt, Erfurt and Essen, respectively, for a combined €45 million.
The acquisitions were made using proceeds of the company's €400 million corporate bond issuance in June.
The would add a further 44,000 square metres of primarily office and industrial space to its 1.5 million square metre portfolio.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
