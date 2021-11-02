StockMarketWire.com - Oil major BP unveiled a $1.25 billion buyback after reporting a jump in profit in the third quarter as higher oil and gas prices bolstered performance.

For the three months ended 30 September, underlying replacement cost profit rose $3.3 billion from $86 million a year earlier.

'This result was driven by higher oil and gas realizations, higher refining availability and throughput enabling the capture of a stronger environment and a stronger gas marketing and trading result, partly offset by a higher underlying tax charge,' the company said.

BP said it intended to execute a further buyback of $1.25 billion prior to announcing its fourth quarter 2021 results.

'BP continues to expect to be able to deliver buybacks of around $1.0 billion per quarter and have capacity for an annual increase in the dividend per ordinary share of around 4% through 2025,' the company said.

Looking ahead, fourth-quarter reported upstream production was expected to be higher than the third quarter, but production for full-year 2021 was expected to be lower due to the impact of the ongoing divestment programme, the company said.

'We now expect divestment and other proceeds for the year of $6-7 billion,' it added.

Story provided by StockMarketWire.com