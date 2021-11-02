StockMarketWire.com - Oil major BP unveiled a $1.25 billion buyback after reporting a jump in profit in the third quarter as higher oil and gas prices bolstered performance.
For the three months ended 30 September, underlying replacement cost profit rose $3.3 billion from $86 million a year earlier.
'This result was driven by higher oil and gas realizations, higher refining availability and throughput enabling the capture of a stronger environment and a stronger gas marketing and trading result, partly offset by a higher underlying tax charge,' the company said.
BP said it intended to execute a further buyback of $1.25 billion prior to announcing its fourth quarter 2021 results.
'BP continues to expect to be able to deliver buybacks of around $1.0 billion per quarter and have capacity for an annual increase in the dividend per ordinary share of around 4% through 2025,' the company said.
Looking ahead, fourth-quarter reported upstream production was expected to be higher than the third quarter, but production for full-year 2021 was expected to be lower due to the impact of the ongoing divestment programme, the company said.
'We now expect divestment and other proceeds for the year of $6-7 billion,' it added.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Shares Magazine
Shares is the leading weekly publication for retail investors. It is packed with investment ideas, news and educational material to help build and run portfolios and get more from your money.
Investor Events
Shares puts on free Investor Events throughout the year across the country. They provide an opportunity for investors to learn more about companies on the stock market and hear from a range of investment experts including fund managers and Shares journalists.