StockMarketWire.com - Wind farm investor Greencoat UK Wind launched an equity raising to help it fund the £250 million acquisition of a stake in the Burbo Bank Extension offshore wind farm in the UK.
New shares in the company were being offered at 132p each, representing a 6.5% discount to their closing price on Monday.
Greencoat UK Wind said it had agreed to acquire a 25% stake in the wind farm from AIP, in partnership with pension funds investing through Greencoat Renewable Income, a fund also managed by Greencoat Capital.
Greencoat UK Wind would acquire a net 15.7% stake in the wind farm for £250 million.
Burbo Bank Extension was located four miles north of the Wirral in North West England.
It was commissioned in July 2017, comprised 32 Vestas turbines and had a grid capacity of 258 megawatts.
'The acquisition will be funded using the company's revolving credit facility, cashflow and the proceeds of a new equity raise launching today,' the company said.
It added that the proceeds from the share issue were expected to fund the acquisition and repay debt.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Shares Magazine
Shares is the leading weekly publication for retail investors. It is packed with investment ideas, news and educational material to help build and run portfolios and get more from your money.
Investor Events
Shares puts on free Investor Events throughout the year across the country. They provide an opportunity for investors to learn more about companies on the stock market and hear from a range of investment experts including fund managers and Shares journalists.