Wind farm investor Greencoat UK Wind launched an equity raising to help it fund the £250 million acquisition of a stake in the Burbo Bank Extension offshore wind farm in the UK.

New shares in the company were being offered at 132p each, representing a 6.5% discount to their closing price on Monday.

Greencoat UK Wind said it had agreed to acquire a 25% stake in the wind farm from AIP, in partnership with pension funds investing through Greencoat Renewable Income, a fund also managed by Greencoat Capital.

Greencoat UK Wind would acquire a net 15.7% stake in the wind farm for £250 million.

Burbo Bank Extension was located four miles north of the Wirral in North West England.

It was commissioned in July 2017, comprised 32 Vestas turbines and had a grid capacity of 258 megawatts.

'The acquisition will be funded using the company's revolving credit facility, cashflow and the proceeds of a new equity raise launching today,' the company said.

It added that the proceeds from the share issue were expected to fund the acquisition and repay debt.


