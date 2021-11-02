StockMarketWire.com - Cosmetics company Warpaint London upgraded its annual profit guidance as sales continue to bounce back following an easing of lockdowns.
Adjusted pre-tax profit for the year through December was now expected to be ahead of both the £2.3 million achieved in 2020 and the £5.2 million achieved in 2019, the company said in a trading update.
Sales, meanwhile, would be above the £40.3 million achieved in 2020 and similar to the £49.3 million achieved in 2019.
'This has been driven by growth both from existing customers and those new to the group, and is despite continuing Covid-19 related disruption in 2021, particularly with government imposed lockdowns in the early part of the year.'
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Shares Magazine
Shares is the leading weekly publication for retail investors. It is packed with investment ideas, news and educational material to help build and run portfolios and get more from your money.
Investor Events
Shares puts on free Investor Events throughout the year across the country. They provide an opportunity for investors to learn more about companies on the stock market and hear from a range of investment experts including fund managers and Shares journalists.