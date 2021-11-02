StockMarketWire.com - Cosmetics company Warpaint London upgraded its annual profit guidance as sales continue to bounce back following an easing of lockdowns.

Adjusted pre-tax profit for the year through December was now expected to be ahead of both the £2.3 million achieved in 2020 and the £5.2 million achieved in 2019, the company said in a trading update.

Sales, meanwhile, would be above the £40.3 million achieved in 2020 and similar to the £49.3 million achieved in 2019.

'This has been driven by growth both from existing customers and those new to the group, and is despite continuing Covid-19 related disruption in 2021, particularly with government imposed lockdowns in the early part of the year.'

