StockMarketWire.com - Defence company Chemring said its US based subsidiary Chemring Sensors & Electronic Systems had won a US$99 million contract from US Department of Defense.
The full rate rate production contract was for the Enhanced Maritime Biological Detection, or EMBD, Program of Record.
The EMBD system is an advanced sensor system to rapidly detect, collect and identify airborne biological warfare agents.
An initial delivery order of US$16 million would see deliveries made in the final quarter of FY22 and FY23.
Chemring Australia, meanwhile, also received a contract modification valued at US$20 million. This was in addition to the US$22 million contract that was announced on 28 September 2021 and was for the supply of MJU-68/B infrared countermeasures in support of the F-35 programme.
Work under this contract will see deliveries made in FY22.
Looking ahead, the company said the outturn for the year ending 31 October 2021 was expected to be in line with the board's expectations, with adjusted operating profit expected to be in line with the consensus of current analyst expectations of £57.5 million.
Chemring's FY21 results were scheduled to be announced on 14 December 2021.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
