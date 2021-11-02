StockMarketWire.com - Cleaning company React said it had won a contract to provide specialist deep cleaning services to an 'incremental part' of one of its existing customers operating in the social housing sector.
The contract was worth between £200,000 and £250,000 per year and involved reactive and planned maintenance void clearances throughout the southwestern region of England.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Shares Magazine
Shares is the leading weekly publication for retail investors. It is packed with investment ideas, news and educational material to help build and run portfolios and get more from your money.
Investor Events
Shares puts on free Investor Events throughout the year across the country. They provide an opportunity for investors to learn more about companies on the stock market and hear from a range of investment experts including fund managers and Shares journalists.