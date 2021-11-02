StockMarketWire.com - Digital services business Capita said it had agreed to sell its speciality insurance businesses to Marco Capital Holdings for an undisclosed sum.
The sale comprised of two businesses; Capita Commercial Insurance Services, and Capita Managing Agency.
CCIS provided outsourced business processes for the insurance industry across areas including underwriting support, claims and client finance.
CMA provided regulatory approval and oversight to live and run-off syndicates in the Lloyd's insurance market.
The sale remained subject to regulatory approvals.
Capita said it continued to target £700 million of non-core disposals proceeds by June 2022.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
