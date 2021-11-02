StockMarketWire.com - Subtitle and dubbing group Zoo Digital said it had invested in Istanbul-based media localisation company Ares Media, for an undisclosed sum.
The move into Turkey marking the first phase in a global growth strategy, Zoo Digital said.
Founded in 2000, Ares Media provided services to support the distribution of international TV shows and feature films, offering dubbing, subtitling, foley, access, and post-production services.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Shares Magazine
Shares is the leading weekly publication for retail investors. It is packed with investment ideas, news and educational material to help build and run portfolios and get more from your money.
Investor Events
Shares puts on free Investor Events throughout the year across the country. They provide an opportunity for investors to learn more about companies on the stock market and hear from a range of investment experts including fund managers and Shares journalists.