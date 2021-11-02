StockMarketWire.com - Subtitle and dubbing group Zoo Digital said it had invested in Istanbul-based media localisation company Ares Media, for an undisclosed sum.

The move into Turkey marking the first phase in a global growth strategy, Zoo Digital said.

Founded in 2000, Ares Media provided services to support the distribution of international TV shows and feature films, offering dubbing, subtitling, foley, access, and post-production services.


