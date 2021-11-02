StockMarketWire.com - Insurance company Hiscox reported a rise in gross premiums written in nine months through September amid as 'strong' rate momentum continued across all business segments.
Gross premiums written were up 6.1% to $3,462.9 million.
Hiscox Retail gross premiums written up 5.9%, and up 7.2% in the Hiscox London Market, and up 5.6% in the Hiscox Re & ILS business.
The company reserved $110 million for Hurricane Ida based on an insured market loss of $35 billion and $40 million net for European floods based on an insured market loss of $9 billion.
The Covid-19 loss estimate remained unchanged at $475 million for 2020 and $17 million for lockdowns announced in 2021.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Shares Magazine
Shares is the leading weekly publication for retail investors. It is packed with investment ideas, news and educational material to help build and run portfolios and get more from your money.
Investor Events
Shares puts on free Investor Events throughout the year across the country. They provide an opportunity for investors to learn more about companies on the stock market and hear from a range of investment experts including fund managers and Shares journalists.