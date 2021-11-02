StockMarketWire.com - Insurance company Hiscox reported a rise in gross premiums written in nine months through September amid as 'strong' rate momentum continued across all business segments.

Gross premiums written were up 6.1% to $3,462.9 million.

Hiscox Retail gross premiums written up 5.9%, and up 7.2% in the Hiscox London Market, and up 5.6% in the Hiscox Re & ILS business.

The company reserved $110 million for Hurricane Ida based on an insured market loss of $35 billion and $40 million net for European floods based on an insured market loss of $9 billion.

The Covid-19 loss estimate remained unchanged at $475 million for 2020 and $17 million for lockdowns announced in 2021.








Story provided by StockMarketWire.com