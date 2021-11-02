StockMarketWire.com - Apax Global Alpha's Apax Digital Fund said it had invested €2 million in Lever, a talent acquisition acquisition software suite, as part of a Series D funding round led solely by ADF.

On a look through basis, AGA is expected to invest approximately €2 million in the company.

Lever provided talent acquisition leaders with complete applicant tracking systems and candidate relationship management capabilities in a single native platform.

'The investment in Lever will accelerate solution development in talent analytics, top-of-funnel talent discovery, and diversity, equity, and inclusion as well as support growth in new markets and continued product innovation,' the company said.








