StockMarketWire.com - Data business FD Technologies swung to a first-half loss on higher costs following a ramp-up in investment to accelerate growth.

For the six months ended 30 August, pret=ax losses were £1.6 million compared with a profit of £7.4 million, while revenue was up 7% to £128.0 million.

'The outlook across our businesses is positive, with each business unit expected to meet or exceed its full year growth target,' the company said.

Looking ahead, the company reiterated revenue guidance for the current financial year in the range of £255 million to £260 million, with adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation, or EBITDA, in the range of £31 million to £33 million.


