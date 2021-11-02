StockMarketWire.com - Lithium development group Bradda Head Lithium announced 'promising results' from its geophysical programme at the company's San Domingo asset in Arizona.
The results demonstrate that there was potential for the extension of pegmatite mineralisation at depth.
The company said it would move on to planning a mapping and drilling programme for 2022 to investigate 'how deep these pegmatites go.'
'[I]f we identify a viable pegmatite deposit here then we would be able to get an operation into production in a relatively short timeframe,' it added.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
