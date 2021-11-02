StockMarketWire.com - Developer and licensor of mobile focused gaming content Gaming Realms said it had now been approved for a iGaming Supplier Licence in Michigan, adding to its two other full licences for New Jersey and Pennsylvania.
In terms of new gaming licences, the company's application to supply games in Ontario had been submitted and was currently being processed.
'The company continues to be encouraged by the performance of its games across its North American and European markets and remains confident of meeting its full year targets.' the company said.
'During Q3 2021, content licensing revenue increased 35% year on year whilst the new licensing and games pipeline has also grown.'
