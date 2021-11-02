StockMarketWire.com - Brain health digital solutions company Cambridge Cognition said that Michael Holton would step down as chief financial officer.
While the board look to appoint a replacement CFO, Nick Walters, Cambridge Cognition's former CFO who stood down earlier this year, would support the company during the transition.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
