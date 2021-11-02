StockMarketWire.com - Mining company Shanta Gold said construction at its Singida project in Tanzania remained on track for first production in early 2023.

It added that strong results from a grade control drilling programme had further increased confidence in the strength of the production profile at Singida.

Highlights included encountering 11 metres at 6.64 grams per tonne of gold from 10 metres depth.


