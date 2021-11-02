StockMarketWire.com - Biopharmaceutical group Avacta said it had suspended further sales of its SARS-CoV-2 lateral flow antigen test in the UK until the UK Health Security Agency completed its evaluation and approved the company's test on the list of approved products.
The UK Health Security Agency's Medical Devices Coronavirus Test Device Approvals Regulations 2021, or CTDA regulations, came into force on 1 November.
'The new CTDA Regulations stipulate that all suppliers of COVID-19 tests must submit information regarding their products for desktop review if they wish to remain on sale in the UK,' the company said.
