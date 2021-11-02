StockMarketWire.com - Invoicing software group Tungsten Corporation said client NTT was terminating a contract with the company announced in April.

Tungsten said it would continue to deliver the integrated supplier services that were previously in place.

'This decision was not due to performance but based on a change in NTT's procurement strategy,' Tungsten said.

'The decision has no impact on FY22 revenues and no material impact on revenues for FY23.'

'Tungsten remains fully committed to support NTT with any future digital transformation requirements.'


